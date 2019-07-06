Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms tonight and Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good evening!

After a hodgepodge of showers and thunderstorms Saturday, we will keep a 40 percent chance of rain throughout the night under mostly cloudy skies. Low: 69

We will stay on the unsettled side Sunday. Plan on partly to mostly cloudy skies with slow moving thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. That means rain will be quite heavy in spots. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 86

A few storms early Sunday night as we start settling into a more typical pattern again. Low: 69

Some sun Monday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms driven by the daytime heating with perhaps the best chance in the higher elevations. High: 86

Rain chances are at 30 to 40 percent through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and lows in the mid 60s.

