Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good morning! Limited sunshine on this Thursday with showers and storms likely, especially later this morning and this afternoon. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. We will see some heavy downpours around and even a storm or two possibly turning severe. Damaging winds would be the main potential threat. High: 85

Some storms will linger tonight with variable cloudiness. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67

Partly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. High: 87

As we head into the weekend, a southerly wind around a disturbance in the Gulf could keep spotty thunderstorms around in our area. Rain chances are at 30 to 40 percent at this point.

That disturbance is expected to become Tropical Storm Barry soon. Landfall is expected this weekend in Louisiana or east Texas and its ultimate track depends on how much moisture we see, especially next week. The remnants could come close enough to the Tennessee Valley around mid next week to enhance our rain chances once again so stay tuned.

Have a great day!