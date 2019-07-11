Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Limited sunshine on this Thursday with showers and storms likely through the afternoon. There is a 70 percent chance of rain. Heavy downpours could cause localized flooding. A severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out with damaging winds being the main threat. High: 85

Some storms will linger tonight with variable cloudiness. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 67

Partly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon and evening. High: 87

As we head into the weekend, rain chances are around 30 to 40 percent at this point with highs in the mid 80s.

The disturbance in the Gulf has become Tropical Storm Barry. Landfall is expected Saturday in Louisiana and its ultimate track depends on how much moisture we see, especially next week. The remnants could come close enough to the Tennessee Valley to enhance our rain chances once again so stay tuned.

Have a great day!