Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms late tonight into Tuesday – Some could be strong to severe

(WJHL)- The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for an increase in clouds tonight with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms late. The low will be 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe from the early morning through the early afternoon. The biggest potential threat would be for damaging winds and hail. The high will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies and showers are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and much cooler with breezy conditions and scattered showers. The high will be 60 right after midnight with afternoon temperatures in the low to middle 50’s.

Have a great night!