Storm Team 11 Forecast: Showers and storms through Thursday – Some storms could be strong to severe!

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy skies with an 80% chance of rain tonight. The low will be near 60.

Thursday will be cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe from the late morning through the early afternoon. There will be the possibility for damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be early at 70 with temperatures in the 50’s by the late afternoon. Winds will also pick up through the afternoon.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 40% chance of showers. The low will be near 31. It will be windy as well.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with an afternoon high near 52 degrees.

Have a great night and stay up to date with the latest weather right here at WJHL.com