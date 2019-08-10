Storm Team 11 Forecast: Shower or two through early tonight, Hot and dry Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good evening! Some clouds around especially this evening with a few showers or thunderstorms early as a weak summer cold front tries to move through. Low: 62

Lots of sunshine and a few high clouds coming your way Sunday with hot and dry conditions. It’s so important to drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and never leave kids or pets in a car even for just a couple minutes. High: 91

Mostly clear and quiet Sunday night. Low: 64

Sunshine mixed with clouds Monday with only a 20% chance of rain. Heat and humidity will be on the rise! High: 92

Tuesday appears to be our hottest day with the most oppressive humidity. The heat index could be in the upper 90s to near 100. Our next weather maker will start approaching and scattered showers and storms are expected to move in from the northwest starting late Tuesday afternoon and evening. We’ll likely be dodging more showers and storms Wednesday as well.

Have a wonderful rest of the weekend!