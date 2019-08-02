Storm Team 11 Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms continue through the weekend

Storm Team 11 Weather:



Any storms from Friday will generally come to an end by late evening. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Low: 65

Saturday will feature some morning sunshine followed by a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon and evening along with scattered thunderstorms. Once again we could see locally heavy rain in spots. High: 85

It could be a tad more unsettled Sunday, but overall the pattern will be pretty similar with areas of showers and thunderstorms under mostly cloudy skies. High: 83

As we head into Monday, we hold onto a 50% chance of rain with highs in the low 80s. Tuesday looks mainly dry with a 20% chance of rain with daytime highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great weekend!