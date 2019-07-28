Storm Team 11 Forecast: Quiet night with a few thundershowers Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good evening!



Skies will be mainly clear once again tonight with quiet conditions. Low: 62

Morning sunshine will give way to a mix of sun and clouds toward afternoon. There is a 20 percent chance of isolated thundershowers. Fairly hot and and sticky. High: 87

Partly cloudy Monday night as showers come to an end for now. Low: 64

More clouds will come our way Tuesday along with scattered thunderstorms mainly after lunch ahead of our next weather maker. We have a 40 percent chance of rain. High: 85

As of now, rain chances are up to 60 percent Wednesday. Locally heavy rain is possible as moisture lingers over the area. This could keep us on the unsettled side of things through the week with plenty of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great week!