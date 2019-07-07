Storm Team 11 Forecast: Pretty typical summer pattern for the week ahead

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good evening!



Some showers and thunderstorms will linger this evening with most of them ending around sunset or shortly after that. There is a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog is possible late tonight and early Monday. Low: 68

A mix of sun and clouds expected for Monday with a more typical summertime weather pattern. There will be sporadic storms around fueled by the heat and humidity. We have a 40 percent chance of rain with the best opportunities perhaps favoring east Tennessee. High: 87

Tuesday and Wednesday’s rain chance is at 30 percent. Plan on widely scattered storms especially in the higher terrain with highs in the upper 80s.



Our next weather maker could give us a better chance of storms Thursday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a good week!