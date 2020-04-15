Storm Team 11 Forecast: Passing clouds and cold overnight with sunshine for Wednesday – Warmer weather on the way by the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds overnight with a slight chance of light rain and a few snow flurries through 2 a.m. The low will be 34 degrees. A Freeze Warning is in effect for eastern Kentucky and parts of southwest Virginia where temperatures will dip to near 29 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high near 56 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the middle and upper 40’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 33 degrees. Frost is possible.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high near 60.

Have a great night!