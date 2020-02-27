Storm Team 11 Forecast: Partly cloudy tonight with snow for Friday morning into the afternoon!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with clouds increasing after midnight. The low will be near 25 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and cold with a 70% chance of snow from the morning through the early afternoon. We could see a little rain mixing in at times during the afternoon with sow showers Friday night into Saturday. The high will be near 39 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 60% chance of snow showers. The low will be near 25 degrees.

Saturday will cloudy and snow showers followed by afternoon sunshine. The chance of snow is 40%. The high will be near 42 degrees.

Total Snow will range from one to two inches across the Tri-Cities and parts of southwest Virginia with as much as two to four inches for the mountains of east Tennessee, western North Carolina and some of the highest elevations of southwest Virginia.

Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are forecast for Sunday with a high near 56 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast for much of next week.

