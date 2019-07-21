Storm Team 11 Forecast: One more hot day before heat relief starts to arrive

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



We will keep a few showers and storms in the forecast mainly through the evening hours. Partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Low: 72

Partly sunny on Sunday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. Heat relief is right around the corner. High: 88

There is a 30% chance of rain Sunday night. Low: 70

The beginning part of the work week looks more unsettled with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few could pack gusty winds. Highs in the lower 80s. Periods of heavy rain are possible Monday night into Tuesday morning with localized flooding a possibility.

Temperatures will run cooler than average for late July Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. It will be pleasant with much lower humidity. Forecast lows are in the 50s with highs around 80!



Have a good rest of the weekend!