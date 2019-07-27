Storm Team 11 Forecast: Nice night with a very warm end to the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good evening!



Starry skies tonight with mostly clear conditions. Low: 61

The weekend will end just like it started! Lots of sunshine Sunday morning will give way to fair skies in the afternoon. A couple showers are possible mainly in the mountains, but there’s not a whole lot of available moisture yet. Humidity will be noticeable but not too oppressive yet. High: 87

Partly cloudy and mild Sunday night. Low: 63

A mix of sun and clouds coming our way Monday with a 20 percent chance of rain. High: 87

Our next weather maker starts moving in from the northwest Tuesday and will influence our weather most of the week. That will give us scattered showers and thunderstorms and higher humidity. The best chance of rain appears to be Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s and lows around 65 degrees.