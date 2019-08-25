Storm Team 11 Forecast: More clouds and a few showers to start the work week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloud cover should more or less stick around at least for the next few days keeping us from getting very warm.

Mainly cloudy skies with mild temperatures. Low: 61

Sunday will feature a few peeks of sun but only a 20% chance of rain. The air should have a slightly less humid feel. High: 80. Temperatures will be a good 10 to 20 degrees cooler in the mountains. Clouds continue Sunday night with a couple showers not out of the question. Low: 62

More clouds than sun for Monday. Rain chances around 30%. High: 78

It appears the best chance of rain is Tuesday through Wednesday morning as our next weather maker gets ready to swing through. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely with highs in the low to mid 80s. Forecast lows late next week are in the upper 50s as we’re expecting to dry out!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!