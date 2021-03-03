Storm Team 11: Forecast map is full of sunshine for the next several days

TODAY

Beautiful and bright today with endless sunshine and milder conditions as highs approach the upper 50’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 40’s in the mountains. Winds will be from the west around 5-10 mph. Tonight, a few passing clouds will be around with a low near 34F.



LOOKING AHEAD

Our dry and sunny weather pattern continues through the end of the weekend with similar temperatures in the 50’s, although trending cooler Friday and into the weekend as a very weak cold front passes by.



WEEKEND OUTLOOK

The weekend remains nice and quiet although a bit cooler with upper 40’s to near 50.

NEXT WEEK

Sunshine carries over into next week as well. We will warm up as well with high temperatures in the upper 50s Monday and upper 60s by Tuesday.