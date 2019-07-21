Storm Team 11 Forecast: Increasing showers and thunderstorms Monday with heavy rain possible Monday night

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good evening!

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 30 percent chance of rain. Low: 70

Rain chances go up throughout the day Monday with waves of showers and storms. While the best chances of any organized severe weather is to our north and west at this point, a couple strong storms containing gusty winds are possible during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 80

Some of the heaviest rain is expected Monday night and Tuesday morning. 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall in many spots so watch for localized flooding. Never drive through flooded roadways! Chance of rain: 90%. Low: 66

We have a 70 percent chance of rain Tuesday. Most of the rain is expected during the first half of the day. Plan on skies slowly clearing during the afternoon and evening as a cold front brings drier air and almost a fall-like feel. High: 76

Get this: Wednesday will start off with temperatures in the mid 50s with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with a lot of sunshine, which is cooler than average for late July. Temperatures will slowly climb late week with little to no rain as of now.

