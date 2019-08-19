Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot with widely scattered storms Monday, Higher rain chances toward mid-week

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

After a hot weekend, plan on lots of heat for the first part of the work week. More moisture will lead to a subtle increase in rain chances.

Skies are going to be mostly clear tonight with typical August temperatures overnight. Low: 65

Sunny to partly cloudy for Monday with more heat! Some high clouds could filter out the sunshine from time to time. A few widely scattered storms are in the forecast. There is a 30% chance of rain. High: 91

We'll be feeling on the muggy side Monday night with a 20% chance of rain early. Low: 67

Sun mixed with clouds Tuesday with scattered thunderstorms starting during the afternoon hours. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 90

The trend of more storms around will continue Wednesday and especially Thursday. Right now, Thursday's rain chance is 60%. As a result, even though it'll be very humid, it won't be as hot with highs expected to reach the low to mid 80s.