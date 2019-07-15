Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot with scattered storms around Monday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good evening!

Any showers will come to an end tonight. It will be mild and muggy otherwise with patchy fog possible late. Low: 67

Partly to mostly cloudy skies for Monday. It will look and feel like summer. We have a 40% chance of showers and storms mainly after 12 p.m. High: 88

There is a spotty shower chance for Monday night with variable cloudiness. Low: 67

Periods of sun and clouds expected Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. In turn, it could be a tad hotter. High: 90

Whatever moisture is leftover from Barry is expected to generally head our way starting during the second half of Wednesday and continuing through Thursday or Friday with rain chances between 50 and 60% along with the possibility of quite a bit of cloud cover.