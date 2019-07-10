Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot with a few storms around Wednesday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good morning! It will feel every bit of July out there today with the heat and humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon mainly confined to the mountains. Storms that do develop today will be fairly short-lived but will bring some locally heavy rain. High: 90

More clouds tonight with a few storms around until 9 or 10 p.m. Low: 69

Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday with a better chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms area-wide as our next weather maker moves through. There could be a few strong or severe storms with damaging winds and small hail the main threats. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 87

Not as stormy Friday, but scattered storms are still possible with highs in the upper 80s. We will kick off the weekend with a very slight chance of storms Saturday. The heat will remain in place.

A tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form in the northeastern Gulf today or tomorrow. Impacts will stay to our south as the storm moves in a westerly direction.



Have a good day!