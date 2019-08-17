Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot weekend with a chance of storms by Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

The weather is looking good for race fans!

A few passing clouds around tonight with an overnight low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy and hot Saturday. Make sure you wear plenty of sunscreen and drink lots of water when you’re out and about. The high near 90 degrees.

For Bass Pro Shops’ NRA Night Race Saturday, temperatures will again be in the low 80s at 7:30 with upper 70s toward the end of the race and just a few clouds. The overnight low is 64.

Moisture will start increasing this weekend, which could lead to a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. There is a 30% rain chance. The high near 90 degrees.

Rain chances go up to 50% Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. It’s expected to stay on the unsettled side through most of next week.

Have a great night and enjoy the weekend!