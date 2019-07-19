Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot start to the weekend on tap

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Mild and muggy tonight with an isolated shower or storm possible. Low: 70

As we kick off the weekend, it will be a hot and steamy Saturday. There is a 40 percent chance of showers and storms mainly driven by the heat and humidity during the afternoon and evening. While the high will be 92 degrees, the heat index (the feels like temperature) will climb into the mid 90s. Eastern Kentucky is under a heat advisory, which means the heat index could be as high as 105 degrees in spots.

Rain chances get bumped up to 60 percent Sunday with showers and storms possible at any time of the day under mostly cloudy skies. High: 85

An even better chance of rain on Monday with high near 80 degrees. Heat relief will continue throughout most of next week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Lows could be in the 50s starting around mid-week.

Enjoy the weekend!