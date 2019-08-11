Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and very humid start to the work week

Breaking News
Mostly clear skies with mild and quiet conditions tonight. Low: 64
Hot and humid Monday. There’s an outside chance of a shower or storm mainly in the mountains. Chance of rain: 20%. The heat index will climb into the mid 90s. High: 92

Passing clouds Monday night with warmer and muggier temperatures. Low: 69

Even hotter and more uncomfortable Tuesday! When you factor in the humidity, it’s expected to feel close to 100° mid-afternoon before some thunderstorms move in from the northwest toward late afternoon and evening. A few could be strong or severe, especially in southwest Virginia and eastern Kentucky. High: 93

It appears we’ll be dodging scattered thunderstorms Wednesday as well with highs in the mid to upper 80s. For the rest of the race week, a drying trend is expected with heat and tolerable humidity. Stay tuned!

