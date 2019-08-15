Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and little to no rain for race fans

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Good evening!

Mostly cloudy skies tonight. We will keep the chance of a few showers through the early evening hours. Low: 66

Some morning clouds should give way to partly cloudy skies toward Thursday afternoon. There is only a 20% rain chance. High: 87

Passing clouds expected Thursday with a milder night. Low: 62

Plenty of sunshine is coming our way Friday. It will be hot but not quite as humid. Race fans don't forget your sunscreen, but the good news is you don't have to worry about any rain! High: 89

Saturday looks mainly rain-free as well with a mix of sun and clouds. Forecast highs are in the low 90s. Humidity will increase as we go throughout the weekend so scattered thunderstorms could return Sunday.

Have a great night!