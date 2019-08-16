Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot and dry conditions Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Passing clouds are expected tonight with a 20% chance of a stray shower. Low: 62

A decent amount of sunshine coming your way Friday with a dry day for race fans and anyone else doing outdoor activities. It'll be hot and not quite as humid as it was earlier this week. High: 87

Just a few clouds around Friday night. Low: 62

A hot weekend is on tap with highs near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Moisture should gradually increase. The weather still looks to cooperate Saturday with little to no rain chance at this point, but stay tuned. We have a 30% chance of rain Sunday so plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

It looks a little more on the unsettled side next week. Rain chances go up to 50% Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Have a great night!