Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hot again Sunday with a few storms possible

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

A few clouds overnight. Mild. Low: 64

Partly to mostly sunny skies for Sunday with lots of heat and a little more humidity. Isolated storms are in the forecast for the second half of the day. There is a 20% chance of rain. High: 92

Passing clouds Sunday night with typical August temperatures. Low: 66
Sun mixed with clouds Monday. A few more storms are expected. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 91

Better rain opportunities are in the forecast for the rest of the week. There is a 50 to 60% chance of rain Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday thanks to our next weather maker. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. 

Have a wonderful night and enjoy the rest of the weekend!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss