Storm Team 11 Forecast: Hit or miss thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



We will have a mix of sun and clouds on the first afternoon of August. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Activity is expected to start in the mountains first before expanding elsewhere. High: 87

Storms could linger well into the evening hours in spots tonight. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 65

More clouds than sun Friday as we dodge more showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day but particularly after Noon. Rain chances are at 60%. High: 84

We keep scattered thunderstorms around this weekend as well with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!