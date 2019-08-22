Storm Team 11 Forecast: Higher rain chances Thursday and especially Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Variable cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of rain. Warm and muggy. Low: 68



More clouds than sun for Thursday as the weather pattern turns more unsettled. We could see scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning followed by another round of storms later in the day. There is a 60% chance of rain. High: 86



We will keep a 50% chance of storms Thursday night. Low: 67



Limited sunshine with widespread showers and thunderstorms at any time of the day. Rainfall could be locally heavy. High: 82

As we head toward the weekend, it should be at least a little drier, but still plan on the possibility of scattered showers and storms.