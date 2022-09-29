Mild Thursday

Conditions remain ideal today with sunshine and low 70’s in the Tri-Cities, 60’s in the mountains.

Thursday Forecast

Evening Forecast

Ian Impacts

Tropical Storm Ian is likely to make a second landfall along the South Carolina coastline Friday somewhere near Hilton Head up to Myrtle Beach. The center of the storm will reach western North Carolina by Saturday.

The outer rain bands will start to move into our region Friday night and Saturday morning. Heavy rain is likely with this initial band Friday night lasting into Saturday morning. As the remnants of Ian continue to weaken, the flood risk lessens through the weekend.

Friday night to Saturday morning: 1” to 2”

Saturday Afternoon: Additional up to 1”

Sunday: Less than 0.5″

Slight Flood risk in the Mountains Sunday

