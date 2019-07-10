Storm Team 11 Forecast: Few scattered storms Wednesday, Better chance Thursday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



It will feel every bit of July out there today with the heat and humidity. Expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon mainly confined to the mountains. Storms that do develop today will be fairly short-lived but will bring some locally heavy rain. High: 90

More clouds tonight with a few storms around until 9 or 10 p.m. Low: 69

Mostly cloudy skies for Thursday with a better chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms area-wide as our next weather maker moves through. There could be a few strong or severe storms with damaging winds and small hail the main threats. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 87

Not as stormy Friday, but scattered storms are still possible with highs in the upper 80s. We will kick off the weekend with a very slight chance of storms Saturday. The heat will remain in place.

A system in the Gulf is expected to become Tropical Storm Barry soon with landfall expected in Louisiana or Texas this weekend. Impacts will stay to our south as the storm moves in a westerly direction.



Have a good day!