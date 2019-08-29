Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cool tonight with a warm and dry Friday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:



Good evening!



Clear skies and cooler tonight. The low near 52 in the Tri-Cities. Some of the highest elevations could reach the upper 40s.



Plenty of sunshine headed your way Friday with a dry and warmer afternoon. High: 86



Friday night will be mostly clear and mild. Low: 59



As we head into Labor Day weekend, it’ll be ideal for any of your outdoor plans. High pressure dominates giving us dry conditions and toasty temperatures. Highs will climb at least into the upper 80s.



Take care and have a safe and enjoyable weekend!