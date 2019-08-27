Storm Team 11 Forecast: Cloudy with showers overnight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of rain. Low near 63 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of rain early in the day with afternoon clearing. High 80.

Dry weather is forecast for Wednesday night through Friday.

Have a great night!