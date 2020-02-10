Storm Team 11: Cloudy with rain heavy at times through Wednesday, Flash Flood Watches issued for some

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keep clouds and rain in the area tonight. Flash Flood Watches have been issued to the west of the Tri-Cities. The watches includes Hawkins county in Tennessee and Lee county Virginia. We will see an 80% chance of rain tonight. Low 47.

Wind Advisories have been issued for southwest Greene County in Tennessee. Winds could be sustained at 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph possible.

Cloudy Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain. Rainfall could be locally heavy early in the day. High 57.

Cloudy skies Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Low 42.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of rain. High 62.

We could see showers and thunderstorms Wednesday night into early Thursday as a cold front moves across the area. The high Thursday will be 55.

Friday will be partly cloudy and dry by the afternoon with cold temperatures. The high will be near 38 degrees.