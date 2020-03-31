Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds, rain and much cooler temperatures on the way for Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds, rain and much cooler temperatures for Tuesday. The high will be near 50 degrees. The rain chance for Tuesday is 80%.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 70% chance of rain. Some of the highest elevations could see light snow late Tuesday night into early Wednesday. This would really be elevations above 4,00 feet. Main along the Tennessee, North Carolina border and along the Kentucky, Virginia border. The low will be near 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be another chilly day with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of rain showers in the lower elevations early in the morning with mountain flurries possible. The high on Wednesday will be near 53 degrees.

Sunshine returns Thursday and Friday with a chance of patchy frost and a possible mountain freeze both mornings.

Have a great night!