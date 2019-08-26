Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds linger for the start of the work week

Good evening,

Clouds are expected to linger tonight with an isolated shower or two possible. Temperatures will be mild again. A low of 61 in the Tri-Cities with 50s in the higher elevations.

Limited sunshine coming our way Monday with mainly cloudy skies. There could be some widely scattered showers, which is why we have a 30% chance of rain. The high near 78 in the Tri-Cities while higher elevations will only top out around 65 or 70 degrees once again, especially in North Carolina.

Mostly cloudy Monday night with a 30% chance of rain. Low: 64

There is a better chance of scattered showers and storms Tuesday and part of Wednesday as our next weather system approaches. Temperatures and humidity will go up. Forecast highs are in the low to mid 80s.

The rest of the week looks dry. Lows could be in the 50s area-wide early Friday.