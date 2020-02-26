Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clouds and rain early Wednesday with a change to light snow late in the day. The mountains could see some light accumulations.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds skies overnight. Low 42.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. Rain will change to snow late in the day. The high will be early at 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of light snow. The low will be near 28 degrees.

Light snow will be possible early Thursday morning with afternoon clearing. Snowfall could be in the range of to to as much as four inches for the higher elevations through Thursday. Snowfall for the Tri-Cities will range from a trace to less than an inch. The high on Thursday will be 39 degrees.

We have another chance of light snow late Friday into Saturday. High temperatures will eb int he upper 30’s.