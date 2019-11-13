1  of  29
Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clearing with record low temperatures overnight!

Forecast

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for gradual clearing skies with scattered snow flurries overnight. The low will be 14 degrees. The record low for Wednesday morning is 19 degrees set in 1986.

Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high in the Tri-Cities near 42 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the low to middle 30’s.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 20 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies Thursday with a high near 46 degrees.

Stay Warm and have a great night!

