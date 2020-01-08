Storm Team 11 Forecast: Clear and cold overnight with strong winds in the mountains. Sunny Wednesday!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight. Low 28.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the mountains of western North Carolina including Grayson county Virginia through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Winds will be sustained at 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph possible.

Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 49 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 28.

Clouds increase Thursday afternoon with a high of 54 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible Friday with a high near 63. Rain could become heavy at times Saturday with gusty winds and a high near 70.

Have a great night!