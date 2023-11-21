High Wind Warning Today

High winds continue in the mountains and foothills of East Tennessee mountains this morning into the afternoon with wind gusts over 60mph. A HIGH-WIND WARNING remains in effect until 4 p.m.

Beneficial Rain

Widespread rain has already moved into the region with more rain likely through the day. A squall-like line of rain and storms is expected to move through the region this afternoon bringing a quick round of gusty winds and heavy rain mid to late this afternoon.

Winter Chill Mid-Week

A winter chill is expected on Wednesday with temperatures in the 40’s and wind chill values in the 30’s. Scattered showers are also expected in some areas, possibly mixed with snow in the mountains.

Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

The weather on Thursday is looking great with sunshine and seasonal mid-50s. Other than a few showers on Friday, the rest of the holiday weekend will look and feel like late November with highs in the 50’s and lows in the 30’s.

