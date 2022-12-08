Forecast

From foggy to soggy

Thick fog is reducing visibility across the region this morning, so travel safely.

Soggy Thursday

Another round of rain is expected later this afternoon and evening, although a few spotty showers are possible later this morning. You can track the rain with the interactive radar tool

Rising Rain Chances

Scattered Showers Friday

Scattered showers will redevelop Friday during the day, although rain chances are looking lower through the day. Temperatures remain mild with upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain Chances

Showers continue into the weekend

A disturbance moving in Saturday afternoon and evening will have more of an impact with a higher chance for showers late Saturday through Saturday night.

Weekend Outlook

Conditions will dry out Sunday with just a few lingering showers Sunday morning.

7 Day Forecast

