Beautiful Day
Enjoy an almost perfect weather pattern for this time of year with a cooler morning with some areas of patchy fog first thing. Sunshine will dominate the rest of the day along with seasonably warm conditions with mid-80s Tri-Cities and mid-70s in the mountains.
Nice Weather Continues
Expect more perfect weather conditions with sunny and warm conditions Wednesday along with clear and comfortably cool nights in the 50s to low 60s.
Few late-day storms
Our weather will remain warm with some late day storms popping up during the heating of the day. Don’t expect too much organization which means mainly isolated storms by the end of the week.
Weekend Outlook
The weekend is looking hot and humid with some afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances appear to be mainly during the afternoon and evening.
