Beautiful Day

Enjoy an almost perfect weather pattern for this time of year with a cooler morning with some areas of patchy fog first thing. Sunshine will dominate the rest of the day along with seasonably warm conditions with mid-80s Tri-Cities and mid-70s in the mountains.

Today’s Forecast

Nice Weather Continues

Expect more perfect weather conditions with sunny and warm conditions Wednesday along with clear and comfortably cool nights in the 50s to low 60s.

Warm Weather Ahead

Few late-day storms

Our weather will remain warm with some late day storms popping up during the heating of the day. Don’t expect too much organization which means mainly isolated storms by the end of the week.

Rain Chances

Weekend Outlook

The weekend is looking hot and humid with some afternoon showers and storms. Rain chances appear to be mainly during the afternoon and evening.

7 Day Forecast

