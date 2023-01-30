Cloudy & Foggy

Travel safely this morning with areas of fog setting in. Fog will remain thick through the morning, while the rest of the day we can expect some occasional drizzle and light showers. Temperatures remain cool in the 40’s to low 50’s.

Forecast Today

Wet Week Ahead

Rain will remain widespread Tuesday with cool and wet conditions around the Tri-Cities. A wintry mix is possible to our north from northern/eastern areas of Kentucky into West Virginia.

Winter Weather Advisory

Additional rain is likely Wednesday with a mountain wintry mix possible, especially in Cumberland Mountains of SW Virginia Wednesday morning.

Rain Chances

Rain remains likely Thursday with very soggy conditions through Thursday afternoon.

Brief Sunshine

We can expect some sunshine on Friday afternoon and into Saturday. Clouds roll back into the region Sunday with a low chance of rain/snow showers Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP