Nice Day
Foggy start with thick fog possible through mid-morning. Expect a sunny afternoon with seasonal mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. A few showers will be possible later this evening into the overnight.
Heavy Rain, Food Risk Thursday
A strong storm complex is expected to move into the area early Thursday morning offering a low-end severe risk. A greater risk for severe storms will likely set up from Chattanooga and areas south and east.
Flooding poses a greater risk for the Tri-Cities given the heavy rain moving through Thursday morning. Areas could pick up 1 to 2 inches.
Weekend outlook
This coming weekend will feel just like August should with seasonal temperatures in the mid 80’s and a chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms.
Track rain and storms, receive weather alerts, and follow the forecast with the STORM TEAM 11 WEATHER APP
Storm Team 11 Weather App