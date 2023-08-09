Nice Day

Foggy start with thick fog possible through mid-morning. Expect a sunny afternoon with seasonal mid 80’s in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. A few showers will be possible later this evening into the overnight.

Forecast Today

Heavy Rain, Food Risk Thursday

A strong storm complex is expected to move into the area early Thursday morning offering a low-end severe risk. A greater risk for severe storms will likely set up from Chattanooga and areas south and east.

Heavy Rain Risk

Flooding poses a greater risk for the Tri-Cities given the heavy rain moving through Thursday morning. Areas could pick up 1 to 2 inches.

Flood Risk

Weekend outlook

This coming weekend will feel just like August should with seasonal temperatures in the mid 80’s and a chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Weekend Outlook

7 Day Forecast

