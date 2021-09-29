Storm Team 11: Foggy morning, sunny and warm afternoon

Staying Warm

Enjoying another pleasantly cool morning in the 50s with some areas of fog. Get ready for another beautiful afternoon with comfortably warm temperatures in the low 80s in the Tri-Cities and mid 70s in the mountains.

Weekend Outlook

Conditions remain warm Friday with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s, with mid to upper 70s in the mountains.

Saturday’s weather is looking good with a mostly sunny sky and low 80s in the Tri-Cities, 70s in the mountains. Sunday, we could see some spotty showers as moisture begins to move back into the region.

Long-term Outlook

A system will bring us scattered showers Monday into Tuesday of next week with milder mid 70s in the Tri-Cities and 60s in the mountains.

Fall Color Change

As we anticipate fall color the next few weeks, Tri-Cities typically sees peak color during the third week of October, mountains and higher elevations will likely see peak color much sooner. Read more about fall foliage here

