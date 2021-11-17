Storm Team 11: Foggy morning, sunny and warm afternoon

Warm Wednesday

After some morning fog, get ready to enjoy a beautiful sunny and warm Wednesday with highs in the low 70s Tri-Cities, low to mid 60s in the mountains.

Wet Thursday

A cold front moving into the region Thursday afternoon means a good chance for rain mid to late in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Nice Weekend Ahead

Expect a sunny and seasonable weekend ahead with highs in the mid 50’s Saturday, more clouds and upper 50’s Sunday.

Winter Blast Next Week

A strong cold front will usher in the coldest weather of the fall season Monday. Rain is likely early in the day followed by breezy and chilly conditions. Any remaining moisture will change to mountain snow Monday before tapering off.

Lows will dip into the teens and low 20’s Monday night with a blustery and cold Tuesday along with flurries.

