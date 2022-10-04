Perfect Fall Weather

Watch out for areas of thick fog through mid-morning; otherwise, enjoy the beautiful fall day with a sunny sky and highs ranging from the upper 50s in the mountains to the upper 60s in the Tri-Cities.

Forecast Today

Tuesday’s High Temperatures

Milder Change

Sunny days and clear and chilly nights are expected the rest of the week. Temperatures will get a little warmer each day this week with low 70s Wednesday, mid to upper 70s Thursday.

Wednesday High Temperatures

High Temperatures

Weekend Outlook

With a cold front moving through Friday, temperatures will be trending cooler this weekend with highs in the low 60s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday. Frost will also be possible Sunday morning as low temperatures chill into the mid-30s.

Temperature Outlook

Fall Color Update

Look for more color in the high elevations this week, especially with ideal weather conditions. Low elevations will see some spotty color as well. We are looking forward to brighter colors in the next few weeks.

