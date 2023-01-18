Milder Wednesday

The air will remain rather soupy this morning as fog will remain thick in some areas through mid-morning. Given some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, temperatures will trend milder with upper 50’s.

Wednesday Forecast

Wet Thursday

Another storm system will evolve over middle and western Tennessee tonight and advance towards our region Thursday morning. The system will weaken, significantly lowering our chance for any storms. Showers are expected to become widespread during the day, with some isolated storms possible.

Rain Thursday

Cooler Friday

Cooler air moves in on Friday with more seasonal upper 40’s.

Soggy Sunday

Saturday is looking good with some sunshine, but a rainmaker is expected Sunday with widespread rain.

Rain chances

7 Day Forecast

Storm Team 11 Weather App