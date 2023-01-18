Milder Wednesday
The air will remain rather soupy this morning as fog will remain thick in some areas through mid-morning. Given some breaks in the clouds this afternoon, temperatures will trend milder with upper 50’s.
Wet Thursday
Another storm system will evolve over middle and western Tennessee tonight and advance towards our region Thursday morning. The system will weaken, significantly lowering our chance for any storms. Showers are expected to become widespread during the day, with some isolated storms possible.
Cooler Friday
Cooler air moves in on Friday with more seasonal upper 40’s.
Soggy Sunday
Saturday is looking good with some sunshine, but a rainmaker is expected Sunday with widespread rain.
