Forecast

A.M. Fog, Few P.M. Showers

Fog will be widespread this morning reducing visibility at times to less than ¼ mile so travel safely this morning.

Wednesday Forecast

The rest of the day will be mild with highs near 80 in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains. Rain chances are lower today with just a few showers possible later this afternoon with the best location in the mountains.

Wet end to the work week

Another system will move into the region Friday increasing our chance of rain and storms. Expect a chance for widespread rain Friday afternoon into Friday evening.

Weekend Outlook

Our weather pattern will remain wet with widespread rain and storms on Sunday. A soggy pattern is expected to continue Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Rain Chances

