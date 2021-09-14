Storm Team 11: Foggy morning followed by a sunny and warm afternoon

Summer Heat Continues

Watch out for foggy conditions through sunrise; otherwise, summer heat is back this afternoon with highs approaching the upper 80s in Tri-Cities and upper 70s in the mountains.

Rain Chances Return

An approaching cool front will increase the chance for scattered showers and storms late Wednesday afternoon and evening. Rain and storms will likely linger into the evening.

Weekend Outlook

Given the tropical moisture to the south, we can expect additional scattered showers and storms late in the weekend and into the weekend. Showers and storms will be very sporadic, so not a washout, but we do expect the rain and storm threat to continue through the weekend.

DOWNLOAD WJHL WEATHER APP