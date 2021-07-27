Storm Team 11: Foggy morning followed by a hot afternoon with isolated storms

Storm Threat Shifts East

Watch out for the areas of thick fog early this morning as visibility could drop below ¼ of a mile. Fog will clear by mid-morning followed by a sunny and hot day ahead with some isolated storms possible. Storm threat moves east of the Tri-Cities later this afternoon with scattered heavy downpours in western and northwestern N.C.

The Heat is On

A strong ridge will help to enhance the summer heat the next few days with some of the hottest weather of the summer season. Highs will approach the mid 90’s Wednesday and Thursday.

Weekend Outlook

A cool front will move into our region Friday into Saturday giving us a chance for scattered showers and storms while also providing us some relief from the heat. Highs will be back in the 80’s for the weekend.

DOWNLOAD WJHL APP