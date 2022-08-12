Mild Friday

Fog will limit visibility this morning. Conditions will clear through the morning with a partly cloudy sky this afternoon. A northerly breeze will provide a tremendous relief from the high humidity with a very comfortable afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 70’s in the mountains to low 80’s in the Tri-Cities

Beautiful Weekend

We get to enjoy a clear and cool start to the weekend with temperatures in the mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and mild with low in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Lows Tonight

Sunday will start off dry, while scattered showers will develop around the region during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures remain mild in the upper 70’s to near 80.

Weekend Outlook

Staying Mild Next Week

The weather pattern next week will favor mild conditions with a few scattered showers early in the week. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70’s to low 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 50’s to low 60’s.

7 Day Forecast

